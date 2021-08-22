Anthony Scotto, former union leader and political kingmaker, dead at 87
Anthony Scotto — a former union leader, Big Apple political kingmaker and reputed mob boss — has died at 87, his daughter announced Sunday. “We are broken hearted to share the passing of Anthony M Scotto 87 years, beloved husband of Marion Scotto and father of Rosanna, Anthony jr, John, and Elaina, and grandfather to Jenna, Louis, Anthony, Gabriella, Danny, Julia, Bianca and Andrew,” wrote Fox 5 host Rosanna Scotto in an Instagram post, without elaborating on his cause of death.nypost.com
