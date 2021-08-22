Sunday Links: The 52nd Anniversary Of Woodstock - Plus: The MBIP Coming Attractions!

It was 52 years ago today — August 18th, 1969 — that the Woodstock Music and Art Fair closed with Jimi Hendrix's epic final set, which wrapped three days of music in Bethel, New York. More than 450,000 people converged upon the small upstate town to hear rock's biggest bands perform. Although Woodstock, which officially ran on August 15th, 16th, and 17th, 1969, was neither the first nor last major festival concert, the fact that the youth of America were able to congregate in one place with no violence during one of the most turbulent years of the decade, gave birth to the notion of the “Woodstock Nation” and gave a voice — and a face — to the hippie ideal.