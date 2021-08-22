Cancel
Sunday Links: The 52nd Anniversary Of Woodstock - Plus: The MBIP Coming Attractions!

By MBIP
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was the 52nd anniversary of Woodstock, the three day music festival that happened on August 15, 16 and 17 in 1969. This was an historic festival and a moment in our culture when it seemed like peace and love was something that just might happen. Well, it didn’t, but it’s nice to go back to a time when we had innocent visions of the future and I had never heard of the word, “pandemic.”


