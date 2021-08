One of the defining images of Tokyo 2020 was 21-year-old Kye Whyte holding his team-mate Bethany Shriever in his arms on the BMX track. Minutes earlier, Whyte had become the first British rider to win a medal in BMX racing, charging through to claim silver in the men’s event. Shriever then followed him home, claiming a thrilling gold. Their embrace was tender, but spoke only of a decade-long shared history of overcoming adversity – injuries, lack of funding, near-misses – on the road to a very strange Olympics. There’s no rest for Whyte, the “Prince of Peckham” - he competes in the BMX world championships next weekend.