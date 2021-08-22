A once-in-a-lifetime flight in a B-25
“The wait is over” — the motto of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 — was more than accurate, let me tell you. After a year of canceled air shows thanks to the pandemic, the gates to Oshkosh opened July 26, welcoming all who cherish and celebrate the freedom of aviation. And there we were just as well, only a small fraction of a wonderful aviation community — a bee hive that formed on Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) once again and buzzing to the max.generalaviationnews.com
