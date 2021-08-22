A once-in-a-lifetime flight in a B-25

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.