Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

A once-in-a-lifetime flight in a B-25

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The wait is over” — the motto of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021 — was more than accurate, let me tell you. After a year of canceled air shows thanks to the pandemic, the gates to Oshkosh opened July 26, welcoming all who cherish and celebrate the freedom of aviation. And there we were just as well, only a small fraction of a wonderful aviation community — a bee hive that formed on Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) once again and buzzing to the max.

generalaviationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Aircraft#Hands And Knees#Military Aviation#Military Aircraft#Kosh#Berlin Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Pilot door flies off Cessna 350 in flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. We worked through all appropriate pre-flight...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Airbus video lifts the lid on air show flight displays

Anyone with even a mild interest in flying machines is going to have plenty of fun at an air show. Besides the entertaining flight displays that run through the day, you also can get lost in the vast exhibition spaces where aerospace giants show off new products and technologies alongside niche aircraft designs from emerging companies.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Attendants Left Scathing After Pilots at American Airlines Regional Carrier Get Bumper Pay Raise

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Free copies of AEA Pilot’s Guide available

The 2021-22 edition of the Aircraft Electronic Association Pilot’s Guide was unveiled at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, with free distribution of the consumer’s directory of avionics continuing at trade shows throughout the rest of the year. Pilots living in the U.S. can request a free copy at AEAPilotsGuide.net while supplies last.
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

“NASA 831 do not light your afterburners!” The story of the SR-71B Blackbird that had an almost catastrophic fuel leak on a mission to perform a flyby at EAA Oshkosh

Upon their safe return to Dryden and exiting the SR-71B Blackbird, Meyer and Schneider donned a pair of Wisconsin “cheeseheads” they had carried with them from Milwaukee, much to the delight of all present. During the 1990s two SR-71 Blackbird aircraft were used by NASA as testbeds for high-speed and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Watch This C-17 Engage Its Thrust Reverses In Mid-Air To Make An Extremely Rapid Descent

The reverse idle tactical descent is a pretty incredible way to lose altitude, and quickly. The ever-impressive C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft has recently been the focus of The War Zone’s attention when it comes to getting off the ground, in the form of an eye-catching short-field tactical departure. Now, thanks to the U.K. Royal Air Force (RAF), we’ve got the chance to see another of the big airlifter’s unique attributes — the ability to deploy the thrust reversers on its engines in-flight to provide a quick descent from its cruising altitude perch.
IndustryCNN

Flying on Southwest has been awful. The company has a fix: Fewer flights

New York (CNN Business) — This summer, flying Southwest Airlines has been a toxic mix of canceled flights, long delays and disgruntled pilots and flight attendants. Apologizing to its passengers for its bad service, the company is promising to fix the problem by cutting the number of flights it operates this fall.
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
TravelTravelPulse

Flight Attendants President Says Conditions on Flights Are at Epic Lows

Sara Nelson, the influential president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said Monday the current conditions aboard airplane flights have reached epic lows. "It's the most hostile environment that we've ever faced,” Nelson told Yahoo Finance Live. American Airlines’ Ban on Main Cabin Alcohol Extended... Nelson prefaced her statement by...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Piper Aircraft needs more workers to build planes

Piper Aircraft says the COVID-19 pandemic has left them short about 100 workers at their Vero Beach manufacturing campus, but they’re dealing with the Delta surge and still filling the orders coming in for their planes. “We have had an increase in cases, but, so far, we’ve been able to...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Points Guy

Changing pressure: How the crash of Helios 552 made flying safer

Last week marked the sad anniversary of the 2005 accident of Helios flight 552. Operating a flight between Larnaca, Cyprus, and Athens, Greece, the Boeing 737 performed an uneventful departure on that August morning. As the aircraft neared its cruising altitude, however, Air Traffic Control (ATC) lost contact with the...
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Midwest LSA Expo prepares for takeoff

The Midwest LSA Expo takes off Sept. 9-11, 2021, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Illinois. The free event features Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA), including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land), and gyroplanes on one flightline. Unlike some of the bigger shows, demo flying is a lot easier at this show, organizers note.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Icelandic start-up Play applies to launch transatlantic flights

Icelandic start-up carrier Play has filed for authority to begin services from Reykjavik to the US east coast next summer as it plots the next steps of its development. Play launched services in June linking Iceland with London Stansted, and has since expanded to operate seven European services. While initially...

Comments / 0

Community Policy