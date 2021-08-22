Cancel
EA banned me from Apex Legends for getting hacked by a cheater

By Rami Tabari
laptopmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Ready to play Apex Legends Season 10? More like, get banned, Rami.” That’s what my recent encounter was like with EA. I hadn’t played Apex Legends in over a year, but when I finally redownloaded it to play with my fiancée, I discovered that I had been banned for cheating.

