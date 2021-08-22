EA banned me from Apex Legends for getting hacked by a cheater

Apex nerds form their own rules. Apex Legends is one of the most successful battle royale games ever made. The game was released in February 2019 and quickly rose to fame due to its unique gameplay and character design. As of 2021, the game has more than 100 million registered players and continues to grow each day. The game has garnered a large, faithful community throughout the years that has stuck around throughout its highs and lows. Recently, The Apex Legends community has whipped up some fictional rules and guidelines each player must adhere to inside a game. The rules are pretty creative and describe how beautiful a community can turn out to be. Out of all the rules, Apex Legends Rule 35 has been the most discussed topic. So, let’s have a look at Rule 35 and the remaining fan-made rules.