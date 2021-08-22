Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Hoppy endings in Charlotte

By SUE WADE Sun Correspondent
yoursun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic we ... ? Survey says: ... Overindulged. Most adults (61%) experienced “undesired weight changes,” according to a February 2021 Harris Poll survey for the American Psychological Association. Almost 1 in 4 reported managing pandemic stress by drinking more. Unintended consequence: An opportunity for nonalcoholic, NA, zero-proof beverages.

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Beer#Beer Day#Craft Beer#Calories#Food Drink#Overindulged#Harris Poll#Na#Botanical Brewing Co#Canadian#Quatreau#Peace River Seafood#Brews Brothers Owners#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Greeley, COthefullpint.com

WeldWerks Brewing Cancels 2021 WeldWerks Invitational

(GREELEY, CO) —WeldWerks Brewing Co. has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 WeldWerks Invitational to 2022. The brewery has been closely monitoring public health concerns and after receiving feedback from participating breweries, in which nearly half had expressed that they either would not be attending or on the fence, WeldWerks came to the conclusion that this year’s iteration of the Invitational would not be the world class experience that has become synonymous with the festival.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

The Difference Between Twisted Tea and Truly Iced Tea, Explained

Hard tea, hard lemonade, hard coffee — the dizzying number of products consumers can choose from has become, well, hard to keep track of. But one thing is certain: Spiked tea is enjoying its moment. In fact, hard tea is so popular that it has left its competitors in the dust, becoming the top hard seltzer alternative with $582 million in sales in 2020 alone.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Living In Charlotte North Carolina

In 2020 we had a population of 912,096, making North Carolina the 15th largest city in the United States. As you well know, Charlotte is currently growing at a rate of 1.47% annually and its population has increased by 24.70% since the most recent census, which recorded a population of 731,424 in 2010. Charlotte reached it’s highest population of 912,096 in 2021. Charlotte has a population density of 2,969 people per square mile, spanning over 309 miles.
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

LETTER: Friendly Floors fixed our flooded home

If you want to give your home a fantastic facelift, call Friendly Floors. This is the second time we have asked Charlotte County’s award-winning company, celebrating their 35 anniversary, to help us. We had a flood and needed to rip up the carpet and tile throughout the house…what an undertaking...
ElectionsPosted by
Hot 97-5

The Most Popular Trashy Beer In North Dakota (POLL-VOTE)

I came across an article recently on "the most popular trashy beers in America." I instantly had the brand in mind for North Dakota. Hands down, no debate. I was rather shocked when I got down to North Dakota, and found out the brand I was thinking wasn't number one. I was amazed to be honest.
DrinksNME

Run the Jewels partner with three Black-owned breweries for new craft beer series

Run the Jewels have announced they’re partnering with three Black-owned breweries for a series of RTJ-inspired craft beers. The new line of brews includes Never Look Back, a rice lager made in collaboration with Florida’s Green Bench Brewing Co. There’s also All Due Respect, a molasses and corn grits ale made in collaboration with North Carolina’s Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing.
Johnson City, TNwjhl.com

Hoppy Possum festival returns to Johnson City in September

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup festival will return to the TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City on September 25. According to a release from Hoppy Possum, after being cancelled last year of coronavirus concerns, craft beer brewers from all around the country will meet and compete in Johnson City for up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

Charlotte Roller Coaster Tops List

Summer is a great time to visit amusement parks, and it’s pretty apparent most people agree on what are the best rides to go on once you get there. CBS News recently held a poll to discover America’s favorite amusement park rides, with roller coasters by far the favorite. 35%...
Drinksgoodbeerhunting.com

Name Your Poison — Americans’ 19th-Century Quest for ‘Pure’ Beer

The mid 1890s were a tense time for New York brewers. The state legislature spent close to two years debating a “Pure Beer” bill which would have, in the name of consumer health, restricted the brewing of “standard” beer to just four ingredients: “pure barley malt, pure hops, or pure extract of hops, pure yeast, and pure water…and nothing else of any kind, name or nature whatever.” That’s right, five pures for four ingredients.
Drinksourcommunitynow.com

Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping 3 New Beers for Fall

A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!. This fall, take your Dunkin' run straight to the liquor store: Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery are back for another beer collab, and they've added three new beverages for your sipping pleasure. Starting in September, you can pick up Harpoon...
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Duke’s and Champion Brewing Made a Mayonnaise-Themed Beer No One Wants

When it comes to mayonnaise, your humble narrator is always hungry to run a smear campaign. The gross-looking condiment that makes potato, macaroni and chicken “salad” inedible (adding mayo to something does not make it a salad), mayonnaise was the inspiration for a new beer from Champion Brewing Company and Duke’s. Named Family Recipe (5.1% ABV, 27 IBU), the Vienna-style lager was crafted to pair with a BLT slathered up in Duke’s signature sauce.
LifestylePosted by
InsideHook

Savor Every Mile (And Every Sip) with the Deschutes x Brooks “Run Hoppy” Collection

Spend any time with local non-competitive running clubs and you’ll notice a recurring theme: every run culminates with beer. Sure, the sudsy stuff may not be what your needs after a workout, but it’s mostly water and carbs anyway, so no harm no foul. In celebration of the running community’s well-established love for cruising and brews-ing, Brooks Running teamed up with Deschutes Brewery to bring us the Run Hoppy Collection — a limited-edition, beer-themed bundle of shoes and apparel, as well as a beer brewed just for the occasion.
Charlotte, NCthelocalpalate.com

Getaway: Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte

The Kessler Collection’s latest addition, the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, is an elegant, funky-meets-luxury art haven in the heart of Uptown Charlotte’s financial district. It debuted in the midst of the pandemic after months of delays, but the 254-room hotel is now buzzing with guests checking in and visitors looking to spend an evening at Argentine restaurant Mico or Búho Bar on the hotel’s rooftop. The hotel lobby’s stark white marble floors, black and red furniture, and Lucite accents give way to the bold teal-and-dark wood dining room of Mico. Throughout both spaces, a series of paintings depict well-dressed museum patrons taking in famous works of art. At the outdoor Bohemian Garden, hot pink and sage green filigree chairs offer an outdoor respite for a quick lunch, best enjoyed with a Cava-topped Garden Spritz.
Food & Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

Push To Make The Kentucky Common Beer The Official State Beer Style

Kentucky needs to be recognized for more than just bourbon and horse racing. And this is a no-brainer…they absolutely own this beer style. The Kentucky Common beer which is sometimes called “Common” or “Dark Cream Ale,” is a once-popular style of ale that was born in Louisville, Kentucky area that was dominant style in the rivertown from the 1850s until Prohibition.
Grocery & SupermaketBon Appétit

Topo Chico Is Everywhere Now, and That’s Just Fine With Me

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is Highly Recommend, a column dedicated to what people in the food industry are obsessed with eating, drinking, and buying right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy