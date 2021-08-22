Hoppy endings in Charlotte

The Kessler Collection’s latest addition, the Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, is an elegant, funky-meets-luxury art haven in the heart of Uptown Charlotte’s financial district. It debuted in the midst of the pandemic after months of delays, but the 254-room hotel is now buzzing with guests checking in and visitors looking to spend an evening at Argentine restaurant Mico or Búho Bar on the hotel’s rooftop. The hotel lobby’s stark white marble floors, black and red furniture, and Lucite accents give way to the bold teal-and-dark wood dining room of Mico. Throughout both spaces, a series of paintings depict well-dressed museum patrons taking in famous works of art. At the outdoor Bohemian Garden, hot pink and sage green filigree chairs offer an outdoor respite for a quick lunch, best enjoyed with a Cava-topped Garden Spritz.