Three years ago, the term unicorn — a startup valued at over $1 billion — was all the rage on Wall Street. Two of those companies — specifically Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) — stole the show with their long initial public offering (IPO) process. They waited far too long before they came to market. As a results, the anticipation was too great. They couldn’t possibly live up to it, so their stocks fell apart right from the start. One could argue that Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is suffering from a similar ailment.