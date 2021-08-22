Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

8th Circuit gives Ameren partial reprieve from Clean Air Act order

By Barbara Grzincic
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxmdl_0bZaIlkk00
A coal-fired power plant in Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - A federal judge in St. Louis went beyond the Clean Air Act’s catch-all authorization of “any other appropriate relief” by ordering Ameren Missouri to reduce sulfur emissions at two of its coal-burning plants after finding violations at only one of them, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Friday.

The 8th Circuit affirmed that Ameren had violated the Clean Air Act (CAA) in 2007 and 2010, when it replaced major components of two aging coal-fired boiler units at Rush Island Energy Center, south of St. Louis, without seeking a permit. It also affirmed the lower court’s order to install stringent pollution control devices at Rush Island.

However, the panel reversed the lower court’s order to reduce emissions at Ameren’s four-unit Labadie plant, 35 miles west of St. Louis.

“Because Ameren committed no violation of the CAA at its Labadie plant, the district court lacked authority to authorize injunctive relief as to it,” Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith wrote for the panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges James Loken and Michael Melloy.

Attorneys for Ameren at Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, Schiff & Hardin, and Armstrong & Teasdale did not respond to requests for comments on Friday. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce filed an amicus brief in support of Ameren, which was joined by America’s Power, the National Association of Manufacturers, and several other business organizations.

The Environmental Protection Agency and its attorneys at the Justice Department, which filed the suit in 2011, also had no immediate response. The Sierra Club intervened as a plaintiff after the 2016 presidential elections.

Andy Knott, Interim Central Region Director of the Sierra Club - Beyond Coal Campaign, called the panel’s unanimous affirmance of the Rush Island violations and remedy “a significant win.” As for Labadie, “we are reviewing the decision more closely to determine our next steps,” he added.

According to the 8th Circuit, Rush Island’s two coal-fired units were built in the mid-1970s without any control devices for sulfur dioxide.

In 1977, Congress amended the Clean Air Act to require permits for new construction and “major modifications” of pollution-emitting facilities, with limits based on the “best available control technology” (BACT) standard.

Ameren argued that the Rush Island modifications were routine maintenance or otherwise exempt from the permit requirement. U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel disagreed, finding Ameren liable in 2017.

In 2019, after a separate remedies phase, Sippel ordered Ameren to apply for a permit based on a technology that could reduce emissions by 95 percent or more. The 8th Circuit affirmed that part of his ruling.

However, Sippel had also found the boiler modifications allowed Ameren to emit an extra “162,000 tons — and counting” of sulfur dioxide since 2007. That harm was “best remediated” by also reducing emissions at Labadie, which “affects the same communities … and to the same degree,” Sippel ruled.

“Here, the government never provided notice of or alleged that Ameren’s Labadie plant committed a violation of the CAA,” Smith wrote for the 8th Circuit. “The plain language of (the law) and caselaw make clear that the injunctive relief a district court may award must redress a violation of the CAA.”

The case is United States of America, Sierra Club, intervenor, v. Ameren Missouri.

For the U.S.: Thomas Benson, U.S. Justice Department; Suzanne Moore, U.S. Attorney’s Office, St. Louis

For Sierra Club: Sanjay Narayan, Sierra Club

For Ameren Missouri: Ronald Safer of Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila, Mir Ali of Schiff & Hardin, Thomas Weaver of Armstrong & Teasdale

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzanne Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#The Clean#Ameren Missouri#Caa#Rush Island Energy Center#Schiff Hardin#Armstrong Teasdale#The Justice Department#The Sierra Club#The 8th Circuit#Bact#U S Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsABA Journal

Judge's award of $1 in attorney fees is likely unreasonable, 8th Circuit says

A federal appeals court has vacated a federal judge’s $1 attorney fee award to a law firm that he thought was engaged in “incorrigible practices.”. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at St. Louis said U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson of the Eastern District of Arkansas should have calculated lodestar attorney fees before reducing the award to the Sanford Law Firm, report Reuters and Bloomberg Law.
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

9th Circuit rules against landowners in Clean Water Act dispute

A federal appeals court has ruled against Idaho landowners who disputed that their property contains wetlands that can’t be filled without a Clean Water Act permit. The lawsuit came to national attention nearly a decade ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Chantell and Michael Sackett to challenge a federal order that accused them of unlawfully altering wetlands to build a house near Priest Lake.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

8th Circuit revives copyright dispute over house floor plans

(Reuters) - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reinstated copyright claims brought by home designer Charles James against real estate companies that allegedly made floor plans based on one of his designs without permission. A copyright law that protects pictures or "pictorial representations" of architectural works from...
Congress & CourtsHawk Eye

Corn, ethanol groups ask federal appeals court to rehear arguments on allowing higher blend year-round

Three biofuel and farm groups have asked a federal appeals court to review a decision that blocks the sale of gasoline with 15% ethanol during summer months. The Renewable Fuels Association, Growth Energy and the National Corn Growers Association filed a petition this week asking the full court to rehear the case. The groups said the three-judge panel that originally heard the case made legal errors in reaching its decision.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

EPA Must Defend Suit Claiming Retaliation for Opposing Bias

The Environmental Protection Agency will have to face claims that it retaliated against an employee for opposing sex and age discrimination in violation of federal law, after the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas denied its bid to toss the claims. The EPA argued that Raymond Booke couldn’t...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Restaurants’ Covid Loss Insurance Cases Stay in Federal Court

Federal district courts must consider proper factors before tossing cases. Ruling only touches on venue for Covid coverage disputes, not merits. Three restaurants’ lawsuits against their insurers over denial of coverage for Covid economic losses will remain in federal court for now, after the Third Circuit said the lower courts must conduct a new analysis before sending the cases back to state court.
LawPosted by
Reuters

7th Circ revives lawsuit over insurer 'agent' robocalls

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived an Illinois man's lawsuit seeking to hold two companies vicariously liable for two pre-recorded unauthorized robocalls allegedly made by lead generators on their behalf as part of a telemarketing campaign to solicit health insurance. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
U.S. PoliticsKMZU

Rewrite of U.S. waters definition proposed by Biden administration

The Waters of the U.S. Rule is being re-written by the Biden Administration. The intention to revise the definition of U.S. waters comes from the Environmental Protection Agency, and U.S. Department of the Army. Agencies determined that the current rule defining waters, the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection Rule, is significantly reducing clean water protections. Broad jurisdiction over waters under the Waters of the U.S. Rule would have been given to the EPA by the Obama-era Waters of the U.S. Rule, including over upstream waters and intermittent and ephemeral streams. This was challenged and replaced by ‘Navigable Waters.’
Congress & Courtswfuv.org

The Supreme Court Blocks The Biden Administration's...

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's order extending the federal eviction moratorium to a large swath of the country, in a decision expected by both legal scholars and the White House. The ban on evictions, a two-month order, was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy