NUNSLAUGHTER – “Red is the Color of Ripping Death” (Hells Headbangers)

Since 1987, these Ohio natives have prolifically perfected their own brand of Devil Metal: an evil blend of classic death metal and hardcore punk. And by “prolifically,” NUNSLAUGHTER are likewise serious; their catalog of records released rivals that of Japan’s Sabbat and Agathocles, both of whom the band has done splits with. Through it all, HELLS HEADBANGERS have been diehard fans, and have released countless NUNSLAUGHTER records going all the way back to the label’s earliest days in 2003.