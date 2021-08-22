Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Replacing Morris a tall task for Bowling Green football

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdrnk_0bZaC0Bs00

BOWLING GREEN — How does a team replace an NFL player?

Bowling Green State University’s football team is dipping into the fountain of youth as it continues its rebuild, and with that question in mind, it includes finding someone to fill the shoes of Buffalo Bills rookie Quintin Morris.

“A lot of youth at that position, but a lot of talent at that position,” Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler said. “With time, we think that can be a strength. ... It’s not right now, but with time, that whole room could be pretty good.”

Morris was not just pretty good.

He was excellent.

He led the Falcons in receiving each of the previous two seasons and was second in that category as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 weapon tallied 20 catches for 248 yards in a five-game, shortened 2020 season, and in 2019, he posted 649 yards on 55 catches with four touchdowns.

He was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2019, and in 2020 he was named to the first team.

Morris went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft in late April, but he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. He has spent training camp with them, and he caught a pass in their preseason opener Aug. 13 against Detroit.

As one talent exits Bowling Green, another must enter.

Or, could a committee be in the cards?

The Falcons’ tight ends room as it sits has nine players in it, but seven are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The most tenured player at the position is Christian Sims, who was recruited and brought into the program as a wide receiver and transitioned to tight end last season.

Sims, a junior, played in all 12 games for BGSU in 2019, and he played in all five in 2020. He led Falcons freshmen in receiving in 2019 with eight catches for 72 yards and a TD, but his role changed in 2020, and he didn’t record a reception.

That’s expected to change. Sims could be in line for his biggest role yet with the departure of Morris and the lack of experience down the depth chart.

Sims said tight ends before him at BGSU — such as Morris, Presley Motes and Austin Dorris — showed him the way.

“Right now, I’m just taking what they taught me and going with it and just listen to the coaches and what they’re telling me to do,” Sims said.

Bowling Green’s tight ends room is stocked with Toledo-area talent. Genoa product Andrew Bench is a sophomore, North Baltimore’s Levi Gazarek (also a baseball player At BGSU) and Anthony Wayne’s Bryce Boyer are redshirt freshmen, and St. John’s Jesuit export Jaedyn McKinstry is also in the mix as a true freshman.

Also factoring in are Michigan State transfer Tommy Guajardo, a redshirt freshman, and true freshmen Zach Russell and Rocco Hicks.

Sims acknowledged the youth behind him, and he’s embracing his role as a team veteran.

“Any knowledge I can give to those younger guys to help them better, anything on film, I’m going to do that,” Sims said.

While Sims is BGSU’s most tenured tight end, the return of production aside from Morris is zero. Neither Sims nor Bench recorded a catch last season, and everyone else either redshirted or is a true freshman.

Nonetheless, Falcons tight ends coach Greg Nosal preached a level of confidence in his group.

“Obviously Quintin going to the NFL is a blow, but I really like this room,” Nosal said. “We’re obviously very young, but the potential is there. These guys have been working really hard. Sims has kind of become that leader of the group, stepped in for Quintin, and I really like how he’s working this camp.”

Bowling Green is no stranger to running packages with one, two, or three tight ends on the field at any given time, so depth is key at that position.

“I think we’re always going to be a heavy-tight-end-package team,” Nosal said. “We’re going to do a lot of the similar things. Quintin’s a loss, but we do have a lot of talent in this room.”

Comments / 0

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
297
Followers
486
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
Person
Scot Loeffler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bgsu#Bench
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Could Cordarrelle Patterson be on his way out?

Back in April, the Atlanta Falcons signed one of the greatest kick returners in NFL history, Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is currently tied as the leader in career kickoff return touchdowns in NFL history. He was a surprising signing by the Atlanta Falcons and one that was probably led by Dave Ragone who coached in Chicago while Patterson was also there.
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons would love to steal these players from NFC teams

Dec 10, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) gets a bead on New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (right) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. Every team in the NFL has players that every other team wishes...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

BUCK BOWL IS BACK: An Effingham football tradition returns

Effingham football’s annual “Buck Bowl” returned on Friday evening at Kloesterman Field. The Flaming Hearts did not host the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event went from 6 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. and featured player introductions before the team scrimmaged each other. Effingham opens the season...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
College Sports247Sports

100-Day Bulldog Countdown: 10 Days – No. 10, WR Makai Polk

Uncertainty covered football season back in the summer of 2020 as, for many months, many didn’t know if there would even be a season. The SEC ultimately pushed the season back but got a full year in despite cancelled games and postponements as well as half empty stadiums. 2021 is going to bring back a sense of normalcy, however.
EducationPosted by
The Blade

Hilltop football falls to Jackson-Milton at Glass Bowl

Eythan Evans rushed 15 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns as Jackson-Milton topped Hilltop 29-12 on Saturday at the Glass Bowl.Hilltop's Devin Dempsey passed for 167 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. He connected with Brock Kesler for a 54-yard touchdown and found Wyatt Beltz for a 86-yard touchdown.But Hilltop struggled to stop the Jackson-Milton rushing attack as Evans scored on runs of 1 and 21 yards, Keegan White scored from 41 yards out, and Alex Schiavi ran in for a 1-yard TD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy