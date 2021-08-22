Replacing Morris a tall task for Bowling Green football

BOWLING GREEN — How does a team replace an NFL player?

Bowling Green State University’s football team is dipping into the fountain of youth as it continues its rebuild, and with that question in mind, it includes finding someone to fill the shoes of Buffalo Bills rookie Quintin Morris.

“A lot of youth at that position, but a lot of talent at that position,” Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler said. “With time, we think that can be a strength. ... It’s not right now, but with time, that whole room could be pretty good.”

Morris was not just pretty good.

He was excellent.

He led the Falcons in receiving each of the previous two seasons and was second in that category as a sophomore. The 6-foot-2 weapon tallied 20 catches for 248 yards in a five-game, shortened 2020 season, and in 2019, he posted 649 yards on 55 catches with four touchdowns.

He was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2019, and in 2020 he was named to the first team.

Morris went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft in late April, but he signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent. He has spent training camp with them, and he caught a pass in their preseason opener Aug. 13 against Detroit.

As one talent exits Bowling Green, another must enter.

Or, could a committee be in the cards?

The Falcons’ tight ends room as it sits has nine players in it, but seven are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The most tenured player at the position is Christian Sims, who was recruited and brought into the program as a wide receiver and transitioned to tight end last season.

Sims, a junior, played in all 12 games for BGSU in 2019, and he played in all five in 2020. He led Falcons freshmen in receiving in 2019 with eight catches for 72 yards and a TD, but his role changed in 2020, and he didn’t record a reception.

That’s expected to change. Sims could be in line for his biggest role yet with the departure of Morris and the lack of experience down the depth chart.

Sims said tight ends before him at BGSU — such as Morris, Presley Motes and Austin Dorris — showed him the way.

“Right now, I’m just taking what they taught me and going with it and just listen to the coaches and what they’re telling me to do,” Sims said.

Bowling Green’s tight ends room is stocked with Toledo-area talent. Genoa product Andrew Bench is a sophomore, North Baltimore’s Levi Gazarek (also a baseball player At BGSU) and Anthony Wayne’s Bryce Boyer are redshirt freshmen, and St. John’s Jesuit export Jaedyn McKinstry is also in the mix as a true freshman.

Also factoring in are Michigan State transfer Tommy Guajardo, a redshirt freshman, and true freshmen Zach Russell and Rocco Hicks.

Sims acknowledged the youth behind him, and he’s embracing his role as a team veteran.

“Any knowledge I can give to those younger guys to help them better, anything on film, I’m going to do that,” Sims said.

While Sims is BGSU’s most tenured tight end, the return of production aside from Morris is zero. Neither Sims nor Bench recorded a catch last season, and everyone else either redshirted or is a true freshman.

Nonetheless, Falcons tight ends coach Greg Nosal preached a level of confidence in his group.

“Obviously Quintin going to the NFL is a blow, but I really like this room,” Nosal said. “We’re obviously very young, but the potential is there. These guys have been working really hard. Sims has kind of become that leader of the group, stepped in for Quintin, and I really like how he’s working this camp.”

Bowling Green is no stranger to running packages with one, two, or three tight ends on the field at any given time, so depth is key at that position.

“I think we’re always going to be a heavy-tight-end-package team,” Nosal said. “We’re going to do a lot of the similar things. Quintin’s a loss, but we do have a lot of talent in this room.”