United: San Francisco / Boston / Chicago / Dallas / Los Angeles / Miami / Newark / Philadelphia / Phoenix / Portland / Santa Ana / Seattle / Washington D.C. – Dublin, Ireland. $426 (Basic Economy) / $576 (Regular Economy) . Roundtrip, including all Taxes

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, I wrote a tip entitled How to Save Big on Money and Miles When Booking Flights. The tip featured two tricks that can save you a lot of money and miles. I’m not sure if you noticed but one of the screenshots I used as an example happens to be the best deal to fly first class, nonstop, in a lie-flat bed between Southern California and New York.