United: San Francisco / Boston / Chicago / Dallas / Los Angeles / Miami / Newark / Philadelphia / Phoenix / Portland / Santa Ana / Seattle / Washington D.C. – Dublin, Ireland. $426 (Basic Economy) / $576 (Regular Economy) . Roundtrip, including all Taxes

United: San Francisco / Boston / Chicago / Dallas / Los Angeles / Miami / Newark / Philadelphia / Phoenix / Portland / Santa Ana / Seattle / Washington D.C. – Dublin, Ireland. $426 (Basic Economy) / $576 (Regular Economy) . Roundtrip, including all Taxes

simpleflying.com

A Day In The Life Of United Airlines’ Second Largest Hub

With 961 round-trip flights on the day this article is written, Denver is United’s second-largest hub. Some 98% of flights have returned, the highest recovery of all its hubs to date. As we explore a day in the life of United at its Colorado hub, we see that it has 164 routes today, with 50-seat regional jets still dominant.
johnnyjet.com

How To Fly First Class For Cheap Between Los Angeles and New York

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, I wrote a tip entitled How to Save Big on Money and Miles When Booking Flights. The tip featured two tricks that can save you a lot of money and miles. I’m not sure if you noticed but one of the screenshots I used as an example happens to be the best deal to fly first class, nonstop, in a lie-flat bed between Southern California and New York.
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines: Extra Winter Flights to Mexico

MIAMI – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced extra services from the West Coast into destinations in Mexico for the winter travel season. Starting in December, AS will be adding services from San Francisco International (SFO) to the Mexican resort cities of Loreto (LTO), Mazatlan (MZT), and Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo (ZIH), with seasonal services ending April 16, 2022.
United: Portland – Quito, Ecuador. $358. Roundtrip, including all Taxes



