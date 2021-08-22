PREP ROUNDUP: West boys XC captures first at Pickens Preview
The depth of West Forsyth's boys cross country team was on display Saturday at the Pickens Preview, as the Wolverines placed four runners inside the top 16. West senior Trent Bell led the Wolverines with a fifth-place finish [16:26], while sophomore Diego Fernandes finished 11th [16:50], senior Charlie Cavanaugh finished 13th [16:58] and sophomore Chase Parker finished 16th [17:09]. Senior Aidan Murray [20th, 17:31], sophomore Cole Schmoyer [25th, 17:54] and senior Ryan Reichner [31st, 18:02] rounded out the Wolverines' scores.www.forsythnews.com
