BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF)---- John Harbaugh won't say his plans for quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Ravens second preseason game of the season at Carolina tomorrow night. He'll never give away game availability plans, even if the game doesn't count. After all that would be an advantage to have for the Panthers and Harbaugh can still keep the Ravens preseason winning streak alive. They currently have won 18 straight preseason games after not playing any in 2020 due to the pandemic.