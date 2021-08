Broadway star Laura Osnes has confirmed her anti-vax stance in a lengthy Instagram post, also denying Page Six’s report that she was fired from an upcoming show. “I took the weekend to gather my thoughts and formulate a response to the Page Six article that was released last Thursday,” she wrote in a Monday night Instagram post.”The headline accused me of being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. The article reports erroneous allegations that have generated a firestorm of negative conclusions and comments. It is important to me to clarify what actually happened.”