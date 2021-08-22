Cancel
The most anticipated day has arrived: Pedri begins his vacation in Tegueste after 75 games

Pedri He played his 75th game this weekend – not counting the preseason friendlies with Barcelona – since making his debut less than a year ago with the FC Barcelona. 75 matches later the canary will have a vacation of at least two weeks for the first time as announced Ronald Koeman at a press conference. It is now up to the Spanish international, who between the matches he has played with his club and those he enjoyed with Spain accumulates a whopping 5,249 minutes of play on his legs.

