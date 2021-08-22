The most anticipated day has arrived: Pedri begins his vacation in Tegueste after 75 games

The Spanish haven’t really been banging on about staycations in these strange times – holidaying in their own country is nothing new to them. But with so much to choose from, where is it that the Spanish go? All over the place, from Tossa de Mar to Marbella. But in the height of summer, after months of sweltering in the cities of central and southern Spain, the more savvy head for the north, where the heat is pleasant rather than oppressive, and you can spend all day outside without fainting.