Hollow Knight breaks records – reaches a new all-time peak of players for no apparent reason
That Hollow Knight is one of the most acclaimed video games of the generation is not something we are going to discover now. However, the new record set by the game is surprising, which has just seen the number of concurrent players register a new record. Specifically, thanks to Steam statistics it has been confirmed that On August 8, the historical number of players was set at 12,891. As a curiosity, at the time of writing the game has 8,517 simultaneous players.marketresearchtelecast.com
