Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hollow Knight breaks records – reaches a new all-time peak of players for no apparent reason

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat Hollow Knight is one of the most acclaimed video games of the generation is not something we are going to discover now. However, the new record set by the game is surprising, which has just seen the number of concurrent players register a new record. Specifically, thanks to Steam statistics it has been confirmed that On August 8, the historical number of players was set at 12,891. As a curiosity, at the time of writing the game has 8,517 simultaneous players.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hollow#Video Game#Xbox Series X#Team Cherry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Video GamesGamespot

New World Was Steam's Best-Selling Game Last Week

New World MMO dominated the Steam best-seller charts last week, leading the way for the Amazon project after the company had suffered repeated failures with other online games. Taking both the first and second place slots, New World beat The Ascent, Tribes of Midgard, and other games to the top of the charts.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.
Video GamesComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Player's Game-Breaking Discovery Goes Viral

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that refuses to die, much like GTA 5, Minecraft, and many other increasingly nostalgic titles. To this day, the Skyrim Reddit page is populated and lively, much more than many of the Reddit pages of the latest and greatest games. Right now, the top post on this Reddit page is one player's discovery of a classic game-breaking trick that allows you to maximize one of your character's skills quickly and effortlessly. Of course, while the trick is new to the player and many others -- if not most players -- it's not technically new, but this didn't stop the post from quickly shooting to the top.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tetris Effect: Connected Review

The vanilla version of Tetris Effect has been out for some time and has since then gathered some digital dust in our game libraries. Just last year, it received the massive Connected update which gave the game an entire multiplayer mode. That update was a Microsoft Store exclusive for a bit under a year until it was brought over to PlayStation consoles and PC platforms recently.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Coming to Consoles Next Week, PC Left Out

Tales of Arise is only a month away, but what if you just can’t wait to check out the next installment in Bandai Namco’s fan-favorite RPG series? Well, you’ll get a chance to try the game early as Bandai Namco has announced a free demo coming to all consoles next week. Unfortunately, it seems that PC gamers are being excluded, probably because Bandai Namco doesn’t want smart data miners digging up all the secrets of the game.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Forza Horizon 5 map fully revealed, 50% bigger than previous game

Playground Games has now revealed Forza Horizon 5's map, showing off the game's various biomes, a long stretching highway, and the huge La Gran Caldera volcano. In a new Forza Horizon 5: Let's Go live stream, the developer detailed FH5's wet season summer map before uploading a high-resolution image to Twitter. The map is 50% bigger than Forza Horizon 4's Britain and features prominent landmarks such as the La Gran Caldera volcano, which can be seen from anywhere on the map, a stadium in the centre, sand dunes out to the west, and a long highway (the longest in any Forza Horizon game) that cuts through the centre of the map.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Couch Co-op Games on PS4

Playing video games rarely has to be a solitary activity these days, but sometimes you want the kind of experience that demands players to be sat together in the same room. Playing with other people via the internet is entertaining and all, but nothing beats the riotous fun of having a friend or relative actually there beside you. And thankfully, there are a lot of games that accommodate two player local co-op on PS4. Some games will even let you play with more.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Darksiders III Finally Slashing onto Switch Next Month; Both DLCs Freely Included

Publisher THQ Nordic has announced that their action hack-n-slash adventure title, Darksiders III, will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Of course, this news was being expected for a while, given how every other main entry of the series has been available on the platform for quite some time; those titles being Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, and Darksiders Genesis.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Getting a Demo Next Week; Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco announced that its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise is getting a demo, and it’s coming soon. The demo will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will feature battle tutorials, camping, cooking, skits, and subquests, culminating in a battle against a powerful boss.
gamingideology.com

Life is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths DLC Already Revealed

Since the announcement of a Remastered Collection edition of life is strange, which unfortunately has been postponed time and again, the studio Deck nine games reveals a DLC for the episode via a trailer true colors with a character known to be Before the storm. Let’s move forward together to learn more. Life is strange true colors will be available on Playstation 4/5, pc, Google Stadia, Xbox One and Series X / S September 30, 2021 for the DLC and September 10 for the base game. The version Nintendo Switch will come later unfortunately.
Video GamesNME

‘Rebel Galaxy’ is free for one week on Epic Games Store

Rebel Galaxy, the swashbuckling space sim from Double Damage Games, is free for one week on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games is giving away yet another great game for free – this time, making sci-fi sim Rebel Galaxy available free to download from today, August 12. Make sure you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy