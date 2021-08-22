They investigate whether a dangerous algal bloom could have caused the death of a young couple and their baby in California
John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung and their one-year-old daughter Muji were found dead Tuesday on a remote hiking trail in California’s Sierra National Forest, the day after they left. given for missing, reported the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. The family dog was also found along with the bodies of the couple and their baby, neither of which showed injuries or signs of violence.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0