Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

They investigate whether a dangerous algal bloom could have caused the death of a young couple and their baby in California

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung and their one-year-old daughter Muji were found dead Tuesday on a remote hiking trail in California’s Sierra National Forest, the day after they left. given for missing, reported the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. The family dog ​​was also found along with the bodies of the couple and their baby, neither of which showed injuries or signs of violence.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Algal Blooms#Cause Of Death#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights take center stage, with GOP-controlled legislatures considering or passing bills that would restrict ballot box access.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy