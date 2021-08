Afghanistan is again in a state of turmoil after Taliban fighters recaptured the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, declaring the country an “Islamic Emirate” once more after president Ashraf Ghani abandoned the presidential palace and fled to Tajikistan.The operation followed swiftly on from the withdrawal of American troops from the country last month at the order of Joe Biden, their exit coming almost 20 years after the US military drove the same faction out of Kabul at the outset of George W Bush’s War on Terror in response to 9/11.Joe Biden expressed his determination not to hand the...