The new Power of Veto spoilers for Big Brother 23 are in and we’ve got the results setting us up for the final noms the week. Read on for this week’s PoV spoilers!. This was going to be a pivotal Veto comp as we waited to see if DX would be pulled to play so he could thread the needle in a particular combination of events and force a Cookout faceoff on the Block. Of course, DX didn’t know any of this was facing him as a do-or-die situation so the chances of him sensing this out in time was going to be slim, but hey, forget all that anyway cause he didn’t get his chip pulled!