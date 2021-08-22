Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

A custom Police drone to locate individuals in the crowd

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVienna, Aug 22 (EFE) .- The final whistle sounds, 50,000 people leave the stadium and one of them collapses due to a heart attack. A smart drone instantly locates the location of the victim so that emergency services arrive at the moment. This fictitious example is a sample of how...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Video Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Public Safetydronedj.com

UK police drone locates three bank robbers and videos the arrest

The 1930s-40 radio show The Shadow famously began each episode with the reminder/warning that its crime-fighting hero “knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men,” and relied on that knowledge to bring criminals to justice. A UK police drone has gone one better by using the heat lurking in the bodies of three bank robbers to help nearby officers bust them (while taking a nifty video of the cuffing to boot).
Big Rapids, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids police seek help identifying four individuals

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in identifying four individuals. Authorities believe they have information in reference to an incident that occurred in downtown Big Rapids on Aug. 4, according to a Facebook post on the department's page.
ElectronicsGovernment Technology

Vallejo, Calif., Police Expands Successful Drone Program

(TNS) — The Vallejo Police Department announced Thursday an expansion of its Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Tech Team to help streamline public safety efforts and provide officers with an efficient tool for solving and reducing crime. The tech team is now equipped with five pilots that are trained and certified...
Public Safetyhackaday.com

Drone Hits Plane — And This Time It’s A Real (Police) One!

Over the years we’ve brought you many stories that follow the world of aviation as it struggles with the arrival of multirotors. We’ve seen phantom drone encounters cause panics and even shut airports, but it’s been vanishingly rare for such a story to have a basis in evidence. But here we are at last with a drone-aircraft collision story that involves a real drone. This time there’s a twist though, instead of one piloted by a multirotor enthusiast that would prompt a full-on media panic, it’s a police drone that collided with a Cesna landing at Toronto’s Buttonville airport. The York Regional Police craft was part of an operation unrelated to the airport, and its collision with the aircraft on August 10th was enough to make a significant dent in its engine cowling. The police are reported to be awaiting the result of an official investigation in the incident.
Petsjamescitycountyva.gov

Police Attempt to Locate a Stolen Service Canine

On Aug. 16, a family member of the victim took Ruby, a service canine, from its owner without permission. The victim is in need of the service animal due to a medical condition. The individual believed to be in possession of Ruby is homeless and frequents the Grove area and...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomeryparks.org

Park Police Deploy New Tool to Connect with Individuals in Need

Face coverings are required indoors. For details on the updated county mandate, visit mocoparks.org/FaceCoverings. Prior to visiting any of our parks, trails, or facilities, visit MontgomeryParks.org/COVID-19 for more information. WHEATON, MD – The Maryland-National Capital Park Police Montgomery County Division and the Montgomery Parks Program Access Office are working together to equip officers with...
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

E’town police launch program to aid vulnerable individuals

The Elizabethtown Police Department is introducing a new initiative to support vulnerable individuals who might have difficulty returning home on their own. In partnership with Down Syndrome Association of the Heartland, the free program, Light My Way Home, will help return individuals to their loved ones or caretakers, according to an EPD news release.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy