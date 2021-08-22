Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Pentagon orders use of commercial aircraft for Afghanistan evacuation operation

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, has ordered this Sunday the use of 18 commercial aircraft to help with the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan. The extra fleet would not enter or leave Kabul, the epicenter of Afghan despair since the Taliban seized control. His task will be to transport from next week the thousands of Afghans and Americans who have arrived at military bases in the Middle East to Europe and the United States, the US authorities have assured.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Us Military#Commercial Aircraft#Defense Department#Taliban#Afghans#Americans#Craf#The Us Army#Atlas Air#Delta Air Lines#Omni Air#Hawaiian Airlines#The State Department#Special Immigrant Visa#The White House#Abc#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Qatar
Country
Iraq
Related
Foreign Policynewstalkflorida.com

China Tells VP Kamala Harris US Has No Credibility After Afghanistan

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan leaves it with no credibility to criticize China, following Vice President Kamala Harris’ rebukes of the country on Tuesday. The U.S. “can smear, suppress, coerce, and bully other countries at will in order to maintain America first, without...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Night Stalker Special Ops Helicopters Now In Kabul Could Be Critical To Evacuation (Updated)

The elite unit provides multiple capabilities for this operation, but its ability to supply unrivaled surgical close air support may be most valuable. The application of American airpower was an absolutely decisive factor in American forces and their Northern Alliance allies sacking the Taliban from power in 2001. It remained so throughout the 20-year conflict until the United States pulled its aerial assets from supporting the Afghan National Army. The rest is history. But the highly precarious situation the U.S. military is in now in as a result of the rickety evacuation operation centered entirely at Kabul's international airport, which is now totally surrounded by the Taliban, makes traditional airpower provided by fighters, drones, and bomber aircraft, a far less effective tactical option to lean on in a pinch. One very unique, highly-trained, and specially-equipped group is capable of overcoming these limitations, if they are called upon to do so, and they are now in Kabul in force—the 160th Special Operations Airborne Regiment (SOAR), better known as the Night Stalkers.
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban seizes US military equipment including drones, humvees and MRAPs

The Taliban seized billions of dollars of US military equipment from Kunduz Airport this week, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, drones and humvees, as the militant group has quickly taken control of key cities across the country.German Journalist Julian Röpcke of Bild posted photos of equipment seized by the group.The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US ... Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021Among the equipment taken include MaxxPro MRAP vehicles, ScanEagle...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy