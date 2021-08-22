Pentagon orders use of commercial aircraft for Afghanistan evacuation operation
The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, has ordered this Sunday the use of 18 commercial aircraft to help with the evacuation of American citizens and refugees from Afghanistan. The extra fleet would not enter or leave Kabul, the epicenter of Afghan despair since the Taliban seized control. His task will be to transport from next week the thousands of Afghans and Americans who have arrived at military bases in the Middle East to Europe and the United States, the US authorities have assured.marketresearchtelecast.com
