The United States has already evacuated more than 3,200 people from Afghanistan, of which, this Tuesday alone, 1,100 took off aboard US planes from the airport in the capital, Kabul. The UK has also managed to get around 1,000 people out of the country a day, according to the Reuters news agency. They are the only exceptions to an evacuation which, for the rest of the countries trying to save their Afghan citizens and collaborators from the Taliban regime, continues at a much slower pace.