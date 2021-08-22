Cancel
Work on the Nord Stream 2 section in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone concludes

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe construction in the exclusive economic zone of Denmark of a section of 147 kilometers of the second branch of Nord Stream 2 has been concluded, as derived from the positioning data of maritime vessels, reports Interfax. Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the works on this project, has...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Vladimir Putin
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Exclusive Economic Zone#Interfax#Nord Stream 2 Ag#Danish#European#Swiss#Nord Stream 1#Russian
Denmark
Economy
Europe
Industry
Germany
