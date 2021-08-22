Cancel
Westbrook, ME

Abbott Labs disputes report that says they forced workers to destroy COVID-19 test kits

By WGME
WGME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTBROOK (WGME) -- Abbott Laboratories in Westbrook is responding to claims that it forced its employees to trash the most popular rapid tests for COVID-19, according to a New York Times Investigation. According to the report, for weeks in June and July, employees were asked to take apart millions of...

