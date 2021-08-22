Abbott Labs disputes report that says they forced workers to destroy COVID-19 test kits

The primordial days of the COVID-19 outbreak led to a rapid surge in demand — and subsequent shortage — of many consumables, from household goods and protective equipment to the ingredients and substances needed to test for the virus. As the world grappled with the newfound need to mass-test for COVID-19, laboratories turned to real-time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (real-time RT–PCR). Real-time RT–PCR is the most accurate laboratory method to detect, track and study COVID-19; however, its widespread use strained resources and led some laboratories to seek more readily available and cheaper alternatives.