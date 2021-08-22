'We can't go from basketball to rugby' - Solskjaer bemoans Southampton physicality after Manchester United held
The Red Devils manager felt the Saints were too cynical with their 'flying tackles' on Sunday during their 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took issue with Southampton's physical approach in their 1-1 draw on Sunday, claiming the Saints fouled Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to their goal and generally exerted a rugby-like style in their "flying tackles".www.goal.com
