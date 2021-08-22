'We can't go from basketball to rugby' - Solskjaer bemoans Southampton physicality after Manchester United held

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Manchester United can hand World Cup and multiple Champions League-winner Raphael Varane the challenge he needs to take his illustrious career to the next stage.The much-decorated 28-year-old France international defender joined the club in a £34million switch from Real Madrid earlier this month, but is yet to make his debut after an extended summer break.However, Varane is close to pulling on the famous shirt for the first time and his new manager is excited to see what he will bring to the mix.Asked about the four-times Champions League winner as he prepared his team for...