Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Inside Jason Hughes' Fight for Pandemic-Weary San Diego Tenants

Las Vegas Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHughes Marino CEO Jason Hughes has a long track record of advocating for and negotiating on behalf of commercial tenants-a quest he began 30 years ago and one he continues throughout the pandemic. "If we can find a way to help businesses survive, everyone wins in the long run," says Hughes. "Businesses stay open, people stay employed, and landlords have companies to pay them rent. Why should businesses alone bear the brunt of the financial despair the virus has caused?"

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#San Diego#The New York Times#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Why condos caught on in America?

The tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021, made millions of Americans focus for the first time on the risks of high-rise construction and oceanfront living. Many also became more aware of the pitfalls of condominiums and other forms of co-ownership in which each...
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

Lawyers Club of San Diego

LAWYERS CLUB URGES U.S. ASSISTANCE FOR AFGHAN WOMEN. LAWYERS CLUB OF SAN DIEGO AWARDS $16,000 IN GRANTS, 3 SCHOLARSHIPS AT ANNUAL HOLIDAY LUNCHEON. December 27, 2012 (San Diego)--Lawyers Club of San Diego presented grants totaling $16,000 to three local nonprofit organizations and awarded three law student scholarships at its annual holiday luncheon December 13, 2012.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
California Statedeseret.com

The dangerous lambda variant has started spreading in California

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus has reached California, but experts are still cautious about how far it might spread. Per KESQ-TV, the lambda variant reached California along with other new variants. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at University of California, San Francisco, said the variant is spreading in California, but the delta variant might be stopping it from becoming too strong.
San Diego, CAPLANetizen

San Diego Launches Massive Sewage Treatment Project

After "a lengthy process featuring thorny lawsuits, complex labor deals and an aggressive public education campaign to fight the derogatory early nickname 'toilet to tap,'" San Diego has launched its biggest-ever infrastructure project, "a sewage recycling system that will boost local water independence in the face of more severe droughts caused by climate change." As David Garrick reports, "this fall will mark the start of construction on the system’s three most essential projects," "a $356 million sewage purification plant in western Miramar, a $123 million pipeline through much of Clairemont that will bring sewage to that plant, and a $110 million Morena Boulevard pump station to make that possible."
San Diego, CAsandiegofishreports.com

The San Diego Monday Report

The San Diego out of Seaforth Landing in San Diego,CA checked in with us today:. 34 pass. 11 bluefin tuna 47 yellowtail 12 kelp bass. Finesse live bait gear for bluefin. Traditional yellowtail gear for yellowtail.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Miami Herald

Couple used COVID money and other aid to buy ‘lavish’ home and properties, feds say

An Arizona couple faces charges after investigators say they fraudulently used millions in federal money to buy several properties. Dale Henson and his wife, Zoila Henson — both age 53 and residents of Chandler — were arrested last week. They face 58 counts of charges including healthcare fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy