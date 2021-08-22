Inside Jason Hughes' Fight for Pandemic-Weary San Diego Tenants

After "a lengthy process featuring thorny lawsuits, complex labor deals and an aggressive public education campaign to fight the derogatory early nickname 'toilet to tap,'" San Diego has launched its biggest-ever infrastructure project, "a sewage recycling system that will boost local water independence in the face of more severe droughts caused by climate change." As David Garrick reports, "this fall will mark the start of construction on the system’s three most essential projects," "a $356 million sewage purification plant in western Miramar, a $123 million pipeline through much of Clairemont that will bring sewage to that plant, and a $110 million Morena Boulevard pump station to make that possible."