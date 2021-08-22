Inside Jason Hughes' Fight for Pandemic-Weary San Diego Tenants
Hughes Marino CEO Jason Hughes has a long track record of advocating for and negotiating on behalf of commercial tenants-a quest he began 30 years ago and one he continues throughout the pandemic. "If we can find a way to help businesses survive, everyone wins in the long run," says Hughes. "Businesses stay open, people stay employed, and landlords have companies to pay them rent. Why should businesses alone bear the brunt of the financial despair the virus has caused?"www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0