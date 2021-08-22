9 Healthiest foods to eat in breakfast

Did you know food impacts your mood? While food is good for nourishing our bodies, it can also greatly impact our appetite and mood. There is a lot of research that shows that certain foods we consume can greatly affect mood-modifying brain chemicals known as neurotransmitters, which are often referred to as the body’s chemical messengers. This is why it’s so imperative that we consume the right foods, especially if you suffer from the winter blues. Winter blues is not a medical diagnosis but a general term, says Dr. Matthew Rudorfer, a mental health expert at News in Health. Generally, the winter blues are linked to things like stressful holidays or reminders of absent loved ones. It’s incredibly important to eat the right foods that support a healthy immune system during the winter months to pull ourselves out of this dark, mental space. Here are seven foods to eat when you have the winter blues.