Bookkeeping | Cross referencing the voices of the herb world at Capitol Hill’s SugarPill apothecary

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBookkeeping is an occasional series touring some favorite places from Capitol Hill and the nearby via bookshelves, covers, and spines. Since opening in 2011, SugarPill has been Pike/Pine’s stop for herbal remedies and time-honored health wisdom. CHS Bookkeeping made a visit to the Hill’s apothecary where Karyn Schwartz’s homeopathic prescriptions sometimes include book leaves.

#Herbs#Apothecary#The Voices#Cross#Capitol Hill#Pike Pine#Chs Bookkeeping#The Before Times#Western#Diy Bitters
