Dua Lipa’s 15 Most Fashionable Instagram Looks Ranked

Sometimes, it almost feels like celebrities and fashion gals fall for the same items and just can’t help but wear them on repeat. After all, even those who have seemingly endless wardrobe options tend to gravitate towards certain brands and designs more so than others. (Case in point: Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone with their beloved Lous Vuitton Coussin, or Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski with ultra affordable JW Pei bags.) A new style that is now catching the attention of celebrities and fashion gals is Irina Shayk’s Burberry Olympia bag. The model has been wearing this handbag the most over the past few months, most recently stepping out with it once again and thus solidifying the item’s It bag status.