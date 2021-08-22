Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Podcast: No Lion, the Steelers preseason match against Detroit was significant

By Behind the Steel Curtain
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers are at home for the first time in the 2021 preseason and there are certain things that need to be displayed by the team. The starters need to shine early on and the youngsters are being looked at to separate themselves from the pack. What do we need to see? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison, as they bring a global perspective to the Steelers 2021 offseason and what needs to be done to set the team up for a successful 2021 chase for that seventh Lombardi.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Detroit#The Starters#American Football#Steelers Podcast#Australian#Btsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLSteelers Depot

Joe Haden Says Dwayne Haskins ‘Can Effortlessly’ Throw 75-80 Yards

It might not be much of a competition but if there’s one QB on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster you have to worry about throwing behind you, it’s Dwayne Haskins. And Joe Haden knows it. As a cornerback, Haden has to play his coverage and technique a little differently when #3 is on the field.
NFLaudacy.com

Fists fly at Lions-Steelers preseason game as ugly brawl erupts

A caller on 97.1 The Ticket, an Audacy Sports affiliate in Detroit, brought up an interesting question regarding whether or not fans should be quick to pull out their cell phones at a ball game in big situations as opposed to living in the moment (video above). But that question doesn't apply to what we saw on Saturday night's NFL preseason game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Baker Mayfield, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, sources are pessimistic that the Bengals and S Jessie Bates will get a deal done before the season. Fowler notes with the way the safety market has moved, the conversation on a new deal for Bates starts at $14-$15 million a year, which the Bengals aren’t apparently willing to do. The franchise tag next year could be around $14 million.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary has real problems

Mike Hilton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Steven Nelson was released and ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers responded by signing Arthur Maulet from the Jets and drafting Tre Norwood in the 7th round. But it was okay, because the Steelers were going to fill the holes Hilton and Nelson left with players already on the roster.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy