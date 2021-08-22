Steelers Podcast: No Lion, the Steelers preseason match against Detroit was significant

The Steelers are at home for the first time in the 2021 preseason and there are certain things that need to be displayed by the team. The starters need to shine early on and the youngsters are being looked at to separate themselves from the pack. What do we need to see? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison, as they bring a global perspective to the Steelers 2021 offseason and what needs to be done to set the team up for a successful 2021 chase for that seventh Lombardi.