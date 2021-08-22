Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says
In years past, the depth along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been pretty strong. While this year’s depth in the trenches on the defensive side of the football won’t match up with the depth that the Steelers once had when Tyson Alualu was in a reserve role, the young group of players vying for a roster spot behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Alualu is creating great competition, which will improve depth across the board.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0