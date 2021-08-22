Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn years past, the depth along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been pretty strong. While this year’s depth in the trenches on the defensive side of the football won’t match up with the depth that the Steelers once had when Tyson Alualu was in a reserve role, the young group of players vying for a roster spot behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Alualu is creating great competition, which will improve depth across the board.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Cam Heyward#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLBleacher Report

Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 2-0 in the preseason and took another step toward being season-ready with a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Of course, winning games isn't what will have the Steelers ready for the regular season. It's using this time to get their young players reps, new acquisitions to learn the system and figure out who will take on the various roles throughout the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph, Ben Roethlisberger, Dwayne Haskins, Chase Claypool, Landry Jones, Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada, Detroit Lions, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized,...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers adjust Stephon Tuitt's salary, creating even more salary cap space, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers salary cap was an issue of concern during the 2021 offseason. Now, with Week 1 less than a month away, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has given himself a nice allowance to work with. On Monday, the Steelers converted $7.925 million of defensive end Stephon Tuitt's signing into a signing bonus, thus creating $6.34 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary has real problems

Mike Hilton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Steven Nelson was released and ended up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers responded by signing Arthur Maulet from the Jets and drafting Tre Norwood in the 7th round. But it was okay, because the Steelers were going to fill the holes Hilton and Nelson left with players already on the roster.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers CB Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and is hoping to continue his career in a black and gold uniform following the 2021 season. The 32-year-old spoke with the media following Monday's practice and opened up about his desire for another contract, how he's working to beat his age, how good the Steelers defense can be, and how defensive end Cam Heyward is the 'old man' of the group.
NFLchatsports.com

The anatomy of a busted play for the Steelers defense vs. the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense gave up exactly one touchdown in Philadelphia this Thursday, but that touchdown has a lot of people talking, and a lot of judgements being made about Steelers players because of it. But really, who is to blame? How does a routine wide receiver screen turn into a 79 yard touchdown?
NFLSteelers Depot

Melvin Ingram Says It’s A ‘Blessing’ To Be Part of Steelers’ Defense

More than three weeks after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in a depth role at outside linebacker, veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram remains enthralled with the fact that he’s now a member of such a prestigious franchise with a vaunted defense ahead of the 2021 season. Speaking to reporters after his...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Once-Mangled Steelers OL Has Popped This Preseason

Now 39 years old, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters 2021 on the side of caution following the loss of his most well-known bodies along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. Gone are the talents in tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler, along with interior road-graders Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro, ushering in a line of new faces in charge of keeping Roethlisberger upright.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: What Joe Schobert means to the 2021 Steelers defense

The Steelers made a trade on Thursday that greatly upgrades their defense. So what exactly does Joe Schobert mean to the 2021 Steelers defense? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy