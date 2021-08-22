Quintin’s Close-Ups: Andrea Davanzo Watson

Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Andrea Davanzo Watson. You can see the interview below. Zachary Davanzo was gunned down in his yard in Ladson in August of 2017. One of his landlords later confessed to allegedly shooting him five times, but no one is being charged with a crime. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says this is a case of self- defense, but Davanzo’s mother, Andrea Watson, says that’s not true.