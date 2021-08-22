Sony is Investing in External Japanese Development, Remains a “Core Part” of PlayStation
PlayStation fans have been more than a little concerned about how Sony has been handling the Japanese side of the brand of late. SIE Japan Studio, a developer that had come up with some of the best and most memorable PlayStation games over the years, was shut down earlier this year, being reorganized as a larger Team Asobi- the studio behind Astro’s Playroom, who are at work on what they’re calling their most ambitious game to date.gamingbolt.com
Comments / 0