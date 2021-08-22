Collateralized Stablecoins: What Goes On Under Our Hood?

Decentralized finance plays an increasingly important role in the Ethereum ecosystem with the adoption of classic financial operations such as borrowing, lending, and various derivative issuance, as well as instruments with stable value creation. DeFi is in the early stages of existence, and the overall efficiency and variety of decentralized services are low compared to the fiat financial world. However, the programmable and decentralized nature of such services provides the potential for massive growth in the coming years.