The Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees lived up to and exceeded all expectations. The Bronx Bombers put up a 4 spot in the top of the 9th inning to take an 8-7 lead and then in the bottom of the inning, the table was set for White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. He connected on a walk-off, two-run home run to catapult Chicago to a 9-8 victory. And believe it or not, he predicted the home run before the game.