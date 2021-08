Romelu Lukaku is Arsenal’s worst nightmare. The Chelsea striker is remarkably strong, quick and intelligent, qualities that are noticeably lacking in Mikel Arteta’s defence. It took the 28-year-old just 14 minutes to impose himself in his side’s victory at the Emirates. The style of his opening goal emphasised all of Lukaku’s attributes and most of Arsenal’s weaknesses.The £97.5m signing from Inter Milan dropped deep to take a pass from Mateo Kovacic. He held up the ball, seemingly oblivious to the attentions of Pablo Mari, and returned the pass to the Croat. Kovacic found Reece James out wide. By the time...