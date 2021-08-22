Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane’s contribution pleases Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham beat Wolves

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wa7CR_0bZZPugZ00
Nuno Espirito Santo (right) was pleased with Harry Kane’s contribution (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with Harry Kane’s contribution as he made his long-awaited return to the side in Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win at Wolves

The England captain was not involved in the opening two games of the season following his late return from holiday amid his desire to join Manchester City.

But with Spurs holding firm in their insistence that he is not for sale, he came on in the 72nd minute of a match that was decided by Dele Alli’s 10th-minute penalty.

He immediately improved Nuno’s side and could have marked his return with a goal, but saw a good chance saved by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Nuno, who enjoyed a winning return to Molineux and has seen his new side win two Premier League games from two, said: “I think he did well, he helped the team, he had a good chance.

“Harry is still in the process of increasing and improving his level of fitness, but he is one of the best players in the world.

“You can see how he helped the team in terms of possession and the fine lines so we need everybody.”

Tottenham are next in action on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Pacos de Ferreira, where they may need some of their better attacking players to help turn around a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

Whether Kane would be involved, Nuno added: “I cannot answer you that, it’s too soon. Now we are going to recover and prepare for the next one. Like we always do the same way and make the decisions that we should take.

“Now I cannot answer you that, I’m sorry.

“He’s better, he’s better today. He has to work tomorrow and keep improving. You cannot put a bar on that.

“It’s day-by-day. Every day he improves, he improves.”

While Spurs have won both of their Premier League games 1-0, Wolves have lost both by the same scoreline following last weekend’s defeat at Leicester as Bruno Lage waits for his first point since taking over from Nuno.

They arguably deserved something out of this game as they dominated for large parts and created enough chances to have taken something out of it, with Adama Traore missing the best chance when he missed a one-on-one opportunity in the second half.

Asked whether his side should have taken a point, Lage said: “I have the feeling that someone asked the same question last week.

“I don’t want to go in that way, what I want to say is this is the way we want to play and that is why we are working hard all week.

“We did well, the game stayed in our hands for 90 minutes.

“We had 25 attempts to score one goal – and in two games we have 42 – and we didn’t score, so in the end I am happy with the performance but not the result.

“We are challenging the players to play in this way and we need to continue to work and score goals.

“If we play like that and create, chances are going to be good, that is the way we want to play.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#England#Molineux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: No Kane, no problem! Son Heung-min steps up in Spurs talisman's absence with second-half goal as Nuno Espirito Santo gets his reign off to the perfect start by beating Pep Guardiola's champions

Maybe this was the performance that might persuade Daniel Levy £150m is more valuable to his club than one, admittedly fabulous, player. Certainly it is the performance that should persuade Sheikh Mansour to give Tottenham what they want for their greatest asset. Manchester City cannot get away with another year...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to be drawn on Harry Kane's future after the striker's no-show at Tottenham Stadium for win over Man City... as Gary Neville 'takes absence to mean he has gone'

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo remained tight-lipped on Harry Kane's future after watching his side beat Manchester City in their opening league game. Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Spurs for City this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side desperate to sign the striker before the end of the transfer window.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to training with his Tottenham team-mates amid fears Man City could abandon their pursuit of him with striker in Nuno Espirito Santo's Europa Conference League squad after his Bahamas holiday forced him into isolation

Harry Kane has trained with his Tottenham team-mates for the first time this season on Tuesday after completing his period of isolation following a holiday in the Bahamas. The England captain, who Manchester City are chasing in a £120million deal, has been staying at The Lodge, a hotel at Tottenham's training ground, while he completed his isolation.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lautaro Martinez 'set to sign new five-year Inter Milan contract worth £5m per season'... with Nuno Espirito Santo's £60m plans to pair him with Harry Kane at Tottenham scuppered by Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea

Lautaro Martinez is reportedly close to agreeing a new five-year deal with Inter Milan despite interest from Tottenham. The first meeting between the striker and the Serie A side had been planned for some weeks and was 'positive', according to Sky Sports Italia. Martinez's current contract runs until 2023 and...
Soccervavel.com

Nuno Espirito Santos: Kane fitness improving, but not yet ready to play

The spectacle that is known as the Harry Kane transfer saga has been continuously prolonged for the best part of three months now. With less than two weeks left of the summer transfer window, Both Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are running out of time to sort what would be the biggest ever transfer fee for a British player.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nuno Espirito Santo insists he and Harry Kane will decide whether the wantaway striker plays against Wolves and NOT chairman Daniel Levy... and reveals he has 'trained good' despite pushing to join Manchester City

Nuno Espirito Santo says he and Harry Kane will make the decision as to whether the Tottenham striker plays at Wolves on Sunday - and not chairman Daniel Levy. The Spurs manager sounded positive on the fitness of Kane, who has not featured this season amid speculation over his future.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Revealed: Why Nuno Espirito Santo’s four-year love affair with Wolves had to end

It is almost three months since Nuno Espirito Santo bade an emotional farewell at Molineux, brushing away tears as he waved goodbye to the Wolves supporters. Nuno had a dream to build a football team, as the terrace chant went, and that vision galvanised a club and city. Yet the truth is that for all the genuine emotion that day in May, Nuno and Wolves’ four-year relationship had suffered severe turbulence long before it formally ended – a point which gives his return to the Black Country today, with new club Tottenham Hotspur, an intriguing twist.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane will start on the BENCH against Wolves as Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo includes the Manchester City target in his matchday squad for the first time this season amid his ongoing transfer saga

Harry Kane will start on the bench for Tottenham against Wolves as the wantaway striker has been named in the squad for the first time this season. Nuno Espirito Santo has decided to include Kane in his matchday squad despite the uncertainty around the 28-year-old's future. Kane, who trained with...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Watford in talks to sign Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham

Watford are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The 32-year-old is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at Spurs and the PA news agency understands there is confidence a permanent deal can be struck before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Sissoko, who represented France at Euro 2016, has two...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane is 100 per cent committed to Tottenham, insists Nuno Espirito Santo, after his stand-in skipper's brace helps send Spurs into Europa Conference League group stages

Harry Kane has nothing to prove to anyone after his failed move to Manchester City, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo insisted after the striker inspired Spurs to victory over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday night. Kane netted twice on his first start of the season to help Spurs reach the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo says Tottenham dressing room was not affected by the Harry Kane transfer saga because they created a 'shield that protects us'... as he insists 'nothing can affect our relationship'

Nuno Espirito Santo insists his Tottenham dressing room was unaffected by the Harry Kane saga after creating ‘a shield that protects us.’. Talisman Kane handed Spurs a huge boost this week by confirming he will be staying this summer. Though his well-documented attempts to force through a move to champions...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Nuno's men to visit Molineux in Carabao Cup third round

Just a few days after Tottenham Hotspur defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in match week #2 of the Premier League in a hard fought battle at the Molineux Stadium, it's been confirmed these teams will face off again in the Carabao Cup third round. The tie will be played the week commencing...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Tottenham forward Harry Kane is in line to make his first Premier League start of the season after confirming he will stay at the club this summer. A number of key players were rested in the 3-0 win versus Pacos de Ferreira - in which Kane scored twice - and most will return to the starting line-up.
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Nuno and Tottenham warned to back off Wolves' Adama Traore

Wolves have told Tottenham and former boss Nuno Espirito Santo that star winger Adama Traore is not for sale. Head coach Bruno Lage said earlier this week he is planning for the Spain international to stay beyond next Tuesday’s deadline and it is understood Spurs have been told Traore will not swap Molineux for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy