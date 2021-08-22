Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Peter Pawlett scores before being sent off as Dundee United edge victory

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vldsH_0bZZPk6X00
Peter Pawlett had an eventual afternoon in Perth (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)

Peter Pawlett scored against St Johnstone before his Dundee United team-mates held on for a 1-0 victory following his controversial red card.

Pawlett showed quick feet to slot home on the hour mark before being booked for embracing some of the visiting fans during his celebration.

The former Saints loan player was shown his second yellow card 12 minutes from time after referee Don Robertson ruled he had dived in the centre circle.

Pawlett was adamant that he had been tripped by Murray Davidson but there was no immediate cost as United held on with the help of a decent save from debutant Trevor Carson, who was in for the injured Benjamin Siegrist.

The visitors were worthy of their win as they followed up victory over champions Rangers with another scalp against Scotland’s double cup winners.

Saints pushed for an equaliser but did not start either half particularly well as they juggle their European and domestic duties.

Home boss Callum Davidson made two changes following Thursday’s 1-1 Europa Conference League play-off first-leg draw against LASK in Austria. With Liam Gordon absent and Michael O’Halloran dropping to the bench, Hayden Muller and Stevie May came in.

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Carson and Manchester United loan midfielder Dylan Levitt both made their United debuts.

Chris Kane and Callum Booth threatened from early set-pieces for Saints but United looked sharper in the opening quarter with centre-forward Marc McNulty bringing team-mates into play in some bright passing exchanges.

McNulty set up Nicky Clark with a lay-off and Zander Clark got down well to push away the attacker’s 20-yard strike.

The unmarked McNulty headed straight at Clark from Jamie Robson’s cross and the Saints goalkeeper saved comfortably from Levitt after the Wales international scuffed his effort from the edge of the box.

Charlie Mulgrew had an effort blocked from close range following a free-kick into the box as United kept pushing.

Saints got on top towards the end of the half and Shaun Rooney threatened with a long-range strike and a cross that was just too far in front of May.

United again started the second half well. Mulgrew headed wide from a corner and McNulty got on the end of a long ball but could not get enough power on his shot to trouble Clark.

Liam Smith blocked from May and Kane at the other end and United took the lead after a throw-in on the left wing. Levitt crossed and Clark knocked the ball on for Pawlett, who took a touch and steered his shot past Clark from 10 yards.

Saints looked more lively after bringing on O’Halloran and Callum Hendry and there might have been a red card before Pawlett walked. McNulty avoided a yellow card for catching Rooney with an arm in the mouth moments after being booked for hacking down Jamie McCart.

Pawlett was soon sent off despite his protestations – United can appeal against the second yellow card if they decide to do so.

Saints pushed and Middleton twice threatened from 20 yards but Carson saved the first effort and McNulty blocked the winger’s free-kick as he lay down behind the wall.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Carson
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Dylan Levitt
Person
Jamie Robson
Person
Callum Booth
Person
Marc Mcnulty
Person
Jamie Mccart
Person
Callum Hendry
Person
Charlie Mulgrew
Person
Nicky Clark
Person
Zander Clark
Person
Shaun Rooney
Person
Benjamin Siegrist
Person
Peter Pawlett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Manchester United#European#Lask#Motherwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Marc McNulty thrilled to be back at Dundee United

Marc McNulty jumped at the chance to return to Tannadice after being earmarked as the centre-forward to replace Lawrence Shankland. Dundee United had McNulty lined up to come in if Shankland moved on and they have completed a season-long loan deal from Reading after selling his former team-mate to Belgian side Beerschot this week.
Premier LeagueBBC

Dundee United re-sign Marc McNulty on loan from Reading

Dundee United have signed striker Marc McNulty from Reading once more on a season-long loan. The 28-year-old former Scotland forward spent last season at Tannadice from his parent club and scored five times in 30 appearances. He also enjoyed spells at Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Hibernian and Sunderland. "I'm buzzing to...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Marc McNulty Leaves Reading (Again) For Dundee United (Again)

Forgotten Royal Marc McNulty finally has a new club: Dundee United. Or should we say old club? McNulty returns there on a season-long loan deal, having spent the entirety of last season there too. Over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, he found the net five times in 30 appearances in all competitions.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Dundee United players showed their commitment in cup shootout win – Tam Courts

Tam Courts praised his Dundee United players’ commitment to the cause after their penalty shootout win at Ayr United in the Premier Sports Cup last 16. Striker Tomi Adeloye gave the home side the lead at Somerset Park in the 55th minute in a game where David Hopkin’s Championship side were a match for their Premiership opponents.
Premier LeagueBBC

Dundee United sign internationals Dylan Levitt & Ilmari Niskanen

Dundee United have signed midfielder Dylan Levitt on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The Tannadice club has also concluded a deal for Ilmari Niskanen and say they are "working through the work permit process" for the Finland winger. Niskanen, 23, arrives from Ingolstadt 04 in the German Bundisliga 2.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Rangers 1-0 Alashkert: Alfredo Morelos nets vital strike for Steven Gerrard's men in Europa League play-off despite John Lundstram being sent off in the first-half

Who else but Alfredo Morelos? Just when Rangers needed it most, the Colombian striker delivered his latest precious European strike to avert another night of ignominy at Ibrox. Morelos has scored against many more formidable opponents than Alashkert during the process of assembling a club record tally of 25 goals...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Dundee United keen to sell Celtic and Leeds United target Kerr Smith

Dundee United are set to cash in on defender Kerr Smith before the summer transfer window shuts amid interests from Celtic and Leeds United. According to The Scottish Sun, both clubs are monitoring the situation, with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leicester City also monitoring the 16-year-old. Despite his age, Smith...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Dundee United wait on news of Benjamin Siegrist’s injury

Dundee United are awaiting news on the severity of Benjamin Siegrist’s injury after a training-ground issue kept him out of a 1-0 Tayside derby victory against St Johnstone. Former Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson made his debut after Siegrist suffered a knee injury just ahead of the final week of the transfer window.
Soccerchatsports.com

Diedhiou: Senegal international scores, sent off in Alanyaspor's loss to Altay

Subsequently, the West African will miss the next assignment against bottom-placed Giresunspor. Senegal international Famara Diedhiou scored and was later sent off as his Alanyaspor side went down 4-1 to Altay in a Turkish Super Lig match at Bahcesehir Okullaru0131 Stadium in Alanya on Saturday. Khaly Thiam and Martin Rodriguez...
MLSchatsports.com

Rapids score late to edge Galaxy

Greg Vanney was the last man to reach the Galaxy bench before Tuesday’s game with the Colorado Rapids. And when he got there, he found Rapids coach Robin Fraser waiting for him. The two old friends turned foes hardly needed an introduction. Fraser was drafted fourth overall by the Galaxy...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Dundee United must do without Peter Pawlett against Hearts

Peter Pawlett is out of the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday. The Terrors attacker is suspended after being sent off last week against St Johnstone, albeit it he is also nursing an Achilles injury. Keeper Benjamin Siegrist is awaiting the results...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tammy Abraham given STANDING OVATION for superb Roma debut as former Chelsea striker assists two and gets Fiorentina keeper sent-off in 3-1 victory... as Jose Mourinho gets up-and-running again in Italy

Roma's Premier League poaching paid-off on the opening day of the Serie A season, as Tammy Abraham set-up two goals to drive Jose Mourinho's men to victory. The Portuguese coach started his £34m signing for the pair's league debut against Fiorentina, and locals were so impressed they gave the former Chelsea striker a standing ovation as he was substituted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy