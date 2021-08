Michael Thomas is coming off of a disappointing season and could very well be about to have another one. However, this year fantasy football owners likely won't be as upset since we already know Thomas' injury status heading into the season. Last year, Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain after playing in Week 1 (and a subsequent hamstring strain later in the year) and ended up playing just six total games. Thomas wasn't quite right after playing in those six games and ended the regular season on injured reserve to prepare for the playoffs. It was a huge letdown following his record-breaking season in 2019 when he set the single-season receptions record with 149 catches. As such, his 2021 fantasy outlook (and ranking) continues to diminish.