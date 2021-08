Ajax has unveiled the official campaign for its new Bob Marley-inspired third kit, crashing the club website within minutes. The adidas shirt has been building a lot of hype since leaking a couple of months back and is undoubtedly one of the best releases this summer. It sports a black base with Rastafari-inspired red, yellow, and green on the three stripe motif and sleeve cuffs. The back of the jersey’s collar features a symbol of three little birds sitting on Amsterdam’s Andreas crosses.