Rumor: Pixel 5a launches in US and Japan later this month for $ 450 – tablets and phones – News

Admittedly, the phone we are most excited to see Google reveal this year is the Pixel 6. Recent leaks spoiled the radical redesign Google is bringing to its flagship phone. For once, Google is actually going to release a device that looks both unique and modern. But before that, Google has another, more affordable phone arriving in the form of the Pixel 5a. And if the leaks are accurate, we can expect to see the Pixel 5a in action before the end of this week. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s Echo Dot is flying off the shelves at just $35! Price: Was $50, Now...