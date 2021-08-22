Rumor: Pixel 5a launches in US and Japan later this month for $ 450 – tablets and phones – News
It has been rumored that Google will make the Pixel 5a available in the US and Japan from August 26th. According to the report, the price in the United States will be $ 450. Google will launch sales online and physically in its own Google Store on August 26 in both markets. Said John Fraser Frequently publishes information about pixels, from frontpagetech. like this He published Renders of Pixel 6 in May. Its quote is said to be $ 450 MSRP higher than last year’s Pixel 4a, which was released in the United States For $ 349 Sold.www.taylordailypress.net
