It is almost three months since Nuno Espirito Santo bade an emotional farewell at Molineux, brushing away tears as he waved goodbye to the Wolves supporters. Nuno had a dream to build a football team, as the terrace chant went, and that vision galvanised a club and city. Yet the truth is that for all the genuine emotion that day in May, Nuno and Wolves’ four-year relationship had suffered severe turbulence long before it formally ended – a point which gives his return to the Black Country today, with new club Tottenham Hotspur, an intriguing twist.