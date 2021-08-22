AI startup Boomy looks to turn the music industry on its ear

The 25-year-old Verdes -- who has been grinding to make a name for himself in the music industry since he was trying out (unsuccessfully) for music reality competitions and uploading songs to YouTube under his given name, Tyler Colon -- earned the status to make his live debut for a festival audience of thousands in large part due to viral success on TikTok. In 2020, the alt-pop singer-songwriter's "Stuck in the Middle" took off on the service, ultimately crossing over to streaming, where it's racked up over 70 million plays on Spotify and led to a deal with Arista in late 2020.