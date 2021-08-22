Hollister - 232 North Esplanade Hollister MO 65672 MLS# 60198978
If walls could talk! My Ukrainian Queen and I just listed this historic home downtown at 232 North Esplanade in Ivanhoe Place. Now at 81 years old, this cottage still stands proud ready to serve a new owner! Used as a vacation home and fisherman's cabin over the past, this property continues to offer great use for today's homeowner needs. Plus, low holding costs too - no association dues, cheap taxes and small carbon footprint. Please call Charlie Gerken for Hollister, Missouri homes for sale.www.charliegerken.com
Comments / 0