DeFi community around the world as a new scalable decentralized exchange is now up and running – alita.finance – promising to bring forth unique DeFi services to an industry growing at breakneck speeds in recent years. The Binance Smart Chain-based project currently provides one utility token: ALITA, an advanced Automated Market Maker – alita.finance, and a compelling cross-platform reward scheme, but with its unique take on decentralization and smart contracts, there are many more in store down the line.