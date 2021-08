According to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at approximately 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area near Tunnel Pond off of Lower Fords Creek Rd., in reference to a fire. Upon arrival it was observed that a tree had been set ablaze by an unknown cause. Orofino Fire and CPTPA were able to extinguish the fire and prevent any further damage. If you have any information regarding the cause of this fire and anyone involved, please contact the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.