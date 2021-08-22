‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced
A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced. Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.wkdq.com
