‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced

By Billy Dukes
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 5 days ago
A launch date for Season 4 Yellowstone has been confirmed. Additionally, the series premiere date of the Paramount Network show's prequel 1883 has been announced. Both shows will begin in the fall, with Yellowstone returning on Nov. 7 and 1883 premiering on Dec. 19. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star alongside Sam Elliott in the latter, available on Paramount+. A press release notes that additional cast members will be announced very soon.

