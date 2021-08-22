‘Yellowstone,’ ‘1883’ Premiere Dates Announced

One of the many mysteries that the hit television show “Yellowstone” must solve in the new season is the fate of John Dutton. Played perfectly by actor Kevin Costner, John Dutton owns the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch and is also the Dutton family patriarch. The ranch has been in the Dutton family for more than a century — and John is hellbent on keeping it that way. An aging and grizzled cowboy, John Dutton has shown he will take on anyone that tries to take what is his. He rules over the ranch with an iron fist and also has a team of capable cowboys backing him. The problem — there are others that think the Yellowstone Ranch should belong to them. With no shortage of enemies, the Dutton clan must fight to keep their land and property.