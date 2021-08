Brian Kelly announced last week that Jack Coan would open the 2021 season as the quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a decision that wasn’t guaranteed but widely believed to be the ultimate outcome. Coan’s foot injury during preseason camp in 2020 means that the Irish’s new signal-caller hasn’t taken a live in-game snap since Jan. 1, 2020, when Coan’s Wisconsin Badgers lost the Rose Bowl by a single point to Oregon. His ability to recover from the injury will be a critical factor in how well he can lead an experienced Notre Dame team, with all but three projected starters to open the season checking in as upperclassmen.