Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commissioner Madigan Pushes Back On Planning Board’s Advice about Protecting the Greenbelt

By John Kaufmann
saratogaspringspolitics.com
 7 days ago

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the City Council held its third UDO workshop. Part of the discussion was about the Planning Board’s advisory opinion regarding the UDO. Commissioner Madigan, formerly a Democrat and now a member of the Working Families Party, made it clear that she felt the Planning Board’s recommendations regarding specifically allowed land uses in the Greenbelt were excessively restrictive.

saratogaspringspolitics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenbelt#Back On#The City Council#Udo#The Planning Board#Pb#Stewarts#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ann Arbor, MIaatwp.org

Tell Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners how to spend American Rescue Plan Recovery Funds

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is seeking citizen input as they plan to spend approximately $71 million to be received through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery program. Along with other funding the total will be approximately $100 million to invest in our community. You can read the press release HERE and the potential project list for these investments HERE.
Politicspueblo.org

BOCC-Board of County Commissioners

The Board of County Commissioners will hold their regular meetings in the BOCC Chambers room 137. Meetings are now open to attend in person. Our meetings can be viewed on Facebook live. https://Facebook.com/pueblocounty/ if you would like to make a public comment, please email Adam Uhernik with your comment to be read by him at the meeting or you are welcome to come in person.. Adam's email is [email protected] If you have any other questions, please contact me, Laurie Ward at [email protected]
Politicstheelectricgf.com

City staff proposing changes to several sections of city code

City staff are working on revisions and updates to several sections of city code. Jeff Hindoien, deputy city attorney, walked City Commissioners through some of the proposed changes during their Aug. 17 work session. One of those changes would update the city’s regulations related to weapons due to the passage...
Decatur County, INGreensburg Daily News

Commissioners dissolve Fair Board

GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Commissioners voted to dissolve the Decatur County Fair Board during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Decatur County Courthouse. Commissioners Chuck Emsweller said, “I’ve been the Commissioner representative on the Fair Board since taking office the beginning of the year, and have been...
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Nassau Board of County Commissioners Adopts New Pavement Management Plan

Nassau County, Florida, August 26, 2021 – In September 2020, the County secured RoadBotics, an enterprise firm specializing in road and infrastructure assessments, to conduct an unbiased survey of all the County’s existing 437 miles of paved roads and to provide feedback on current conditions. This information was used to develop a new, robust Pavement Management Plan that will guide the County in preventative maintenance.
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Commissioners OK zoning board appointments

Brown County commissioners unanimously approved appointing two Joint Airport Zoning Board (JAZB) members Tuesday. Commissioners Tony Berg and Keith Marti were appointed to the airport zoning board. The City of New Ulm appointed Wayne Klassen and Rosemary Geer to the board Aug. 17. The five-member board will consist of two members chosen by the New Ulm City Council, two by Brown County commissioners and a chair elected by a major of the four appointed members. The City of New Ulm is working through an airport layout plan and zoning update. Airport zoning board powers and duties are: The prevent the creation of airport hazards by adopting, amending, administering and enforcing airport zoning regulations for the airport zoning area. The board may regulate the location, size, and use of buildings and the population density in the portion of the airport hazard area under approach zones for a distance less than two miles from the airport boundary; and in other parts of the airport hazard area up to one mile from the airport boundary.
Kankakee, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Former commissioner at odds with park board

Former Kankakee Valley Park District commissioner J.J. Hollis is upset with a recent decision the district made that bans him for renting any park facilities for a year. Hollis, who was a KVPD commissioner for 14 years, spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park administration building.
Politicsirvineweekly.com

Irvine City Council To Address AQMD Results From Asphalt Plant

On Wednesday, August 25, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan posted recently released emissions data from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) on her Facebook page. Now, the City Council is set to discuss the findings, along with a presentation from AQMD and UC Irvine, on Tuesday, Sept. 14. In...
PoliticsPosted by
WEKU

Lexington City Council To Consider Naturalized Garden Ordinance

Lexington city council members are being asked to establish a naturalized garden ordinance. It would involve amending the current nuisance ordinance to allow for the growing of plants beyond the current specified height limit of 10 inches. Vice Mayor Steve Kay said some residents have been cited by Code Enforcement....
Benton County, WAbenton.wa.us

Weekly Review: Board of Commissioners

Information related to agenda changes, Consent Agenda, and Public Comment are on the County website. Program Agreement for Detention Alternatives Initiative – Darryl Banks, Juvenile Justice Administrator. The Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative (JDAI) uses data driven decision making to review which youth are being detained in detention and which youth...
Politicsvillages-news.com

Information sessions set this week for switch in CDD 12’s deed compliance process

Four information sessions are set this week for the upcoming switch in Community Development District 12’s deed compliance process. CDD 12 will be taking over the reins of the deed compliance process and handing the day-to-day responsibility to Community Standards. The Developer has been responsible for deed compliance in CDD 12 and will remain in charge until the anticipated switch in October.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Clermont City Council OK’s new ordinances despite resident objections

Faced with four proposed changes to ordinances, council members at the Aug. 10 agenda considered paving the way for the purchase of land located on State Road 50 and Lake Boulevard by Honda Headquarters. In turn, Honda Headquarters will submit amended site plans for the construction of a four-story, vehicle storage garage; this regardless numerous public concerns and objections.
Collier County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Collier County commissioner finds storm protection plan lacking

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has proposed a multibillion-dollar project to protect communities in Collier County from storms. Some Collier County leaders are skeptical and say this plan doesn’t go far enough and isn’t worth the price tag. We asked Collier County Board of County Commissioners and U.S. Army Corps...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Council Reviews Issues

On Monday, the Marco Island City Council met for its only session during August, working through an agenda that included items ranging from a report from the chair of the city’s Beautification Advisory Committee (BAC) to dealing with the City Manager’s evaluation for the past year. Beautification Committee Updates Council.
Sanilac County, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Health Board Chairperson responds to Commissioners

The Sanilac County Board of Commissioners sent Jamie Daws, Health Board Chairperson a letter earlier this month describing concerns the Board had regarding possible violations of the Open Meetings Act by the Health Board. The Board also expressed concern over what could be construed as lack of transparency and the need to be open with County constituents.
Greenbelt, MDdelmarvapublicradio.net

Greenbelt Puts Reparations on the Ballot

There has been much talk about reparations as the nation tries to come to grips with its racist past. In Greenbelt, Maryland city officials have decided to put the issue on ballot this year. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Mayor Colin Byrd about his initiative and the racial history of the town.
Politicsstpetecatalyst.com

Safe Harbor Development responds to City Council sinking marina plans

Safety Harbor Development (SHD) has spoken out against St. Petersburg City Council for sinking a referendum that could have made the company responsible for the city’s municipal pier over the next 25 years. On Aug. 7, councilmember Robert Blackmon, on his Facebook page, shared a Catalyst article reporting on the...
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

When will recreational marijuana be sold in New York? Farmers, businesses await Cannabis Control Board appointments

Recreational marijuana is legal in New York, but when will dispensaries begin popping up? More importantly, when will the state’s communities begin seeing the economic benefit of pot sales? Those two questions have been frequently asked since the law was signed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo after passing state Assembly and Senate.
PoliticsTimes-Union Newspaper

County Attorney Fees Scrutinized By Council

County attorney Ed Ormsby’s fees came under scrutiny by the County Council Thursday during the hearing for the County Commissioners’ cumulative capital development budget. For 2020 expended, legal services were listed as $57,788. The 2021 adopted budget listed legal services as $58,000, while the 2022 requested budget lists $131,000 for legal services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy