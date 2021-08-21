Commissioner Madigan Pushes Back On Planning Board’s Advice about Protecting the Greenbelt

Brown County commissioners unanimously approved appointing two Joint Airport Zoning Board (JAZB) members Tuesday. Commissioners Tony Berg and Keith Marti were appointed to the airport zoning board. The City of New Ulm appointed Wayne Klassen and Rosemary Geer to the board Aug. 17. The five-member board will consist of two members chosen by the New Ulm City Council, two by Brown County commissioners and a chair elected by a major of the four appointed members. The City of New Ulm is working through an airport layout plan and zoning update. Airport zoning board powers and duties are: The prevent the creation of airport hazards by adopting, amending, administering and enforcing airport zoning regulations for the airport zoning area. The board may regulate the location, size, and use of buildings and the population density in the portion of the airport hazard area under approach zones for a distance less than two miles from the airport boundary; and in other parts of the airport hazard area up to one mile from the airport boundary.