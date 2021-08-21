Commissioner Madigan Pushes Back On Planning Board’s Advice about Protecting the Greenbelt
On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the City Council held its third UDO workshop. Part of the discussion was about the Planning Board’s advisory opinion regarding the UDO. Commissioner Madigan, formerly a Democrat and now a member of the Working Families Party, made it clear that she felt the Planning Board’s recommendations regarding specifically allowed land uses in the Greenbelt were excessively restrictive.saratogaspringspolitics.com
Comments / 0