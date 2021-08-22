Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photographer Says Photography Addiction Is “Destroying” Their Life

Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. In a recent post on Reddit, a user wrote about what they described as a “weird addiction.” Expecting something peculiar, I clicked right away. But to my surprise, the author of the post talked about their addiction to photography. “Addicted to photography!?” I thought. “Is that even possible?” Which got me thinking, can one seriously have a photography addiction? Let’s explore that question.

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
53
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#On Photography#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

A Marina-based photographer who changed photography talks about life and making art.

William Giles, born in 1934, was one of the first practitioners of manipulated polaroid—a radical attack on photography as mimesis. He studied and worked with many known photographers including Minor White, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lang and others. His photographs document the civil rights movement in America, capture the fury of the ocean at Point Lobos, the serenity of Puebloan prayer rooms called kivas, the transitions of life and death, the rhythms of a junkyard. His work can be found in museums from San Francisco to Paris, and currently at the Monterey Museum of Art. He resides in Marina.
PhotographyInternational Business Times

World Photography Day: 10 Inspirational Quotes For Photographers

World Photography Day, which is observed on Aug. 19 annually, aims to celebrate the art and rich history of photography. The day can be traced back to 1837 with the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. Since then, the occasion has been observed to encourage people to pursue photography either as a hobby or as a career.
Photographypetapixel.com

Watch a Photographer Skillfully Light-Paint Swans Into a Lake

Finnish light-painting photographer Hannu Huhtamo has shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at how he recently created a photo of light swans floating on a lake. Huhtamo is a Helsinki-based photographer who has been combining light art and long exposure photography since 2008. His intricate light painting photos have now captured the Internet’s attention for over a decade and have been featured in exhibitions around the world.
PhotographyPhotofocus

Portrait Tips: The most important tip for street portraits

Making pictures while traveling is the best way to share your experience with others. But the best way to the have the best experience for yourself is to make pictures of the people in the places you visit. In fact, making street portraits in your own town can give you a fresh perspective on the place you live as well as a fun activity.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Simple Photography Tip Will Help You Beat Your Creative Rut

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Not having the motivation to do something you love is demoralizing. And unfortunately, stagnation in photography is all too common. I’ve experienced crippling creative ruts, and been left wondering if I’ll ever pick up my camera again: that’s no exaggeration. I’ve also seen so many talented photographers not create for months, later sharing how they have zero motivation to go out and shoot. All this would suggest stagnation in photography is unavoidable. But there are ways to snap out of a creative rut sooner rather than later.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

How to Tell if Your Favorite YouTube Photographer Has Actual Value

Your favorite YouTube photographer may be popular, but do they know what they’re talking about?. YouTube is a popular place to educate yourself. And its major selling point is people can learn new skills without paying a cent! Due to the rise and success of the platform, people are jumping on and creating content, hoping to gather a mass following. Some photographers have become very successful at it. But there’s a difference between a good YouTube photographer and a good marketer. Let’s take a look.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Dirk Wustenhagen Photographs Moments of Solitude in a Blur

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “Maybe I am emotionally too close to the moment of shooting them to appreciate their value,” says Dirk Wustenhagen of his blurry captures of lonesome scenes. He adds, “I appreciate these images more over time.” Wustenhagen is a photographer who transitioned from analog snapshots to digital photography and art in the 2000s. He often appreciates his images more when revisiting them after a significant period of time has passed since their capture.
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

26 Types of Photography to Explore (for Inspiration)

There are dozens of types of photography, covering a wide range of subjects and themes. Some genres focus on people, others center around the natural environment, others emphasize human-made landscapes, and still others consider cultural objects such as food and products. Thinking about branching out into a different photographic genre...
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

5 Popular Stories Show the Power of Photographing Hotels

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Hotels are an excellent source of creative inspiration. From the high-class five-star to the spooky abandoned motel, there are plenty of opportunities to make compelling photographs. It doesn’t always have to be boudoir either. Although it’s a popular genre for hotels, other photographers have used some of the best overnight stays for image-making. Naturally, we’ve published a range of stories that focus on life inside hotels. And in this article, we’ll look back at some of the highlights.
Photographyslrlounge.com

10 Advanced Compositional Tips for Travel and Street Photography

Among the many genres of photography that we can specialize in, street photography is one of the most demanding. This particular genre pulls elements from a variety of others, including fashion/portrait photography and travel/landscape photography, and it requires intermediate social skills (at the very least). On top of that, the very nature of street photography makes it largely unpredictable and fast-paced. Fortunately, there is one tool (or set of tools) we can use to help navigate this genre and create amazing images no matter the demands. I’m talking about composition. All photography, as is true with other visual media, relies on composition to relay its intended message. Travel and street photography are no different. In this article, we’ll provide specific examples to lend context to our compositional tips for street photography.
Photographypetapixel.com

Street Photographer Uses His Art to Combat Anxiety Attacks

Street photographer Eldar Khamitov immerses himself in his art in order to combat frequent anxiety attacks that he now experiences as a result of the stress caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Originally from Almaty, Kazakhstan, Khamitov bought his first DSLR when he moved to New York seven years ago....
Photographythephoblographer.com

How Paul Boomsma Risked it All to Create Unique Nature Shots

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. “I used to put more focus on getting the image and not thinking about my own safety”, says Paul Boomsma about his initial days as a nature photographer. “This resulted in me being in a lot of dangerous and scary situations”. Nowadays though, he plans each trip meticulously to ensure his personal safety, as well as to not disrupt the surroundings he’s headed to.
Photographythephoblographer.com

Photographers: Stop Caring What Others Think, Love Your Work

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Photographers can be sensitive souls. It seems being emotionally tender is par for the course when you’re a creative. Why that is, I’ll leave for science to explain. But as someone who has struggled to let go of the validation of others, I can share my journey. And I can share how I let go of allowing the opinion of others to determine my photographic self-worth.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

10 ways to create a work life balance with your photography

David lives in Somerset, England. He is married with two young children and first started taking photos in 2015, about 9 months before the birth of his first child. Originally he focussed on birds, but as time became more of a precious commodity he switched to landscapes. "I thought I could be out while the kids were sleeping and still be a loving and present father."
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Urbana Museum of Photography focuses in on analog experience

An interview with the humans behind Urbana Museum of Photography (UMoP) requires an in-person visit and face-to-face conversation. To Zoom, chat, or e-mail with those called to carry on the tradition of analog photography would miss the point entirely. So this week I made my way to UMoP to meet founder and owner Lyosha Svinarski, and curator Anna Longworth. Here's what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy